TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Eleven people, including two children, were rescued from the Indian River on Sunday after their boat capsized, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

The incident happened near A. Max Brewer Bridge.

With the assistance of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, fire crews lauched a water rescue operation.

The 11 people were pulled from the water and brought back to the marina.

One person was evaluated at the scene but refused to be transported to a hospital, the fire department said on Twitter.

No other details were immediately available.