BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash on I-95 involving a motorcycle.

Preliminary information suggests that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-95 when the bike struck the guardrail near mile marker 193, causing the rider to be ejected.

The 26-year-old man was found at about 6:30 a.m. lying on the shoulder, near the grass by a person passing by who then called 911.

The medical examiner believes the crash occurred sometime after midnight.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.