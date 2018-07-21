ORLANDO, Fla. -- Here is your Central Florida weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, heading into next week.

More rain ahead

Storms moving west to east

Highs in the low 90s

Storms will once again plague Central Florida from this morning into the early afternoon. Storms will move from west to east with an early onset to the storm coverage.

Best chance for storms will be from mid-morning into the early afternoon before tapering off by early evening. Central and western areas of the region will see a 50 to 60 percent coverage of storms with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Storm coverage along the East Coast will be slightly less. Storm chances along the East coastline will be 40 to 50 percent with highs in the low to mid-90s. The heat index will make it feel like it is around 100 degrees to 105 degrees today. Overnight temperatures will once again dip into the mid to upper 70s tonight.

Storms will return for Sunday with another active day of rain expected across Central Florida. There will be abundant moisture and energy for 50 to 60 percent storm coverage each and every day this week. High temperatures this week will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for most with low temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics, there is no development expected in the Atlantic over the next 48 hours. There could be some development in the Eastern Pacific in the coming days.

Your Marine and Surf forecast for today:

Winds will be out of the south at 10 knots. Seas will be running 2 to 3 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Surf conditions will be poor with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet. A dominant period of 8 seconds. The rip current threat remains at moderate. Water temperatures are in the mid-80s.

