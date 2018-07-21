FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- Two women and one man have been arrested on multiple child neglect charges after children were found living in deplorable conditions, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Lynn Kulka, Michael Choate and Rene Marchetta were arrested Friday after a two-week investigation into the welfare of three children in their care.

The children, ages 4 months old, 1 and 4, were found living inside a residence on Brelyn Place that was infested with bugs.

An investigation was launched July 3 after the 4-month-old was taken to Florida Hospital-Flagler with multiple insect bites and bone fractures, according to investigators.

Deputies said cockroaches were seen crawling on the floors, walls, ceilings and on the children's mattresses and playpens. All three children were covered in insect bites, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation also revealed that the home had no working air conditioning.

"This is a traumatic situation for all of the children involved," said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. "The children who were living in this house were subjected to deplorable living conditions."

Kulka, Choate and Marchetta were booked into the Flagler County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond each.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and additional charges may still be pending.