MELBOURNE, Fla.-- Spotty service might be a thing of the past for Northern Canada and Latin America.

Those hard to reach areas may be in reach if SpaceX's launch of the Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite goes as planned.

The company's Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket has a very important mission. It will be carrying the Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite.

Northern Canada, Latin American countries like Brazil, Peru, and the Caribbean will have more broadband service 30 days after the satellite makes its way 22,000 miles into space.

According to Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg, the almost eight ton satellite is expected to provide broadband services for at least 15 years. This is a significant launch because if everything goes without a hitch, Telesat will consider doing more business with SpaceX.

The last time Telesat launched a satellite from Cape Canaveral was about 25 years ago.

"We've been launching satellites but from other countries," Goldberg said. "This is our first SpaceX launch. These new companies are making the Cape commercial again."

Goldberg said he's a little nervous because the price tag of the satellite is almost a quarter billion dollars, but is cautiously optimistic. ​

The launch is scheduled for July 22 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The four-hour launch window opens at 1:50 a.m.