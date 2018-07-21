Mega Millions jackpot surges to $493 million

NATIONWIDE -- The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb.

No on matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing, causing the jackpot to surge to $493 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 14, 30, 44, 62 with a Mega Ball of 1.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday night.

If there is a winner, they have a cash option worth $296 million.

Tuesday's jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has rolled over 22 times since someone won Mega Millions on May 4.