ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man was tased and bitten by an Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Friday night after fleeing from a trooper and giving him a fake ID, Florida Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened around North Pine Hills Road and West Colonial Drive after 8 p.m.

According to FHP, a trooper made a traffic stop, and the driver gave the trooper a fake ID. He then proceeded to get out of the vehicle and flee the scene.

Authorities say the trooper chased the man and tased him, but the suspect pulled the prongs out and continued to run.

Orange County deputies assisted and brought in a K9 to the scene, who bit the man and stopped him.

The man was taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.