LADY LAKE, Fla. -- A man was shot in a Sumter County deputy-involved shooting Friday evening following a domestic disturbance call in Lady Lake.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance call that Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to on NE 105th lane around 6:20 p.m.

A woman first met deputies at a nearby church and told them the suspect punch their dog in the face three times.

She and the suspect then allegedly got into an argument, where he pushed the victim – that’s when she fled the scene with her children and contacted deputies.

While interviewing the woman, deputies heard gunshots nearby. Soon after they located the suspect, who, according to a SCSO press release, refused comply with their orders.

Authorities say the man raised his firearm at deputies, which prompted two deputies to fire shots at the suspects, striking him.

He was transported to Ocala Regional as a trauma alert.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting as standard procedure.