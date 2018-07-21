BUSHNELL, Fla. -- Human remains have been discovered in the backyard of a missing man's home, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Human remains found in yard of missing man's home

Claudio Carvajal-Hernandez was last seen by his stepson on June 21 at the home on Belt Avenue in Bushnell, authorities said.

Carvajal-Hernandez's brother reported him missing a day later. Family members said he often visited Mexico, where he's from.

Without any additional leads, deputies decided to search they backyard using a cadaver dog. After excavating sections of the yard, human remains were found.

Investigators also began searching the inside of the home on Saturday.

When Carvajal-Hernadez went missing, he hadn't been back to work and never picked up his last paycheck, according to authorities. He also hadn't made any transactions on any debit or credit cards.

Investigators say they aren't sure if the human remains are those of Carvajal-Hernandez.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.