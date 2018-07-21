DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.-- A man died in a fatal car crash that occurred in Daytona Beach on Friday evening.

Police say, the driver of a Chevy Pickup, Christopher Bonner, died after he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Frances and South Peninsula and collided with a 2006 Ford Excursion.

Police say the driver of the Ford Excursion, Hunter Pinciaro, had the right of way.

Pinciaro told police that he saw the Chevy Pickup, but thought that the driver would stop at the stop sign.

Pinciaro said that he continued to drive through the intersection but so did Bonner, causing the collision.

Bonner was taken to Halifax Medical Center as a trauma alert but died a short time later, according to authorities.

Police say Pinciaro refused medical treatment.

The Daytona Beach Police Department says that there are no criminal charges anticipated in this case.