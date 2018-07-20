ORLANDO, Fla. -- If you ride SunRail trains, you'll want to check the schedule this weekend -- the commuter rail system begins a new schedule Monday.

SunRail to debut new schedule on Monday

New schedule features more midday, late-night rides

4-station southern expansion to open July 30

The new schedule features more midday time slots, and trains run later at night.

Service is increasing from the current 18 round trips per day to 20.

SunRail currently runs 32-mile daily service, stopping at 12 stations, Monday through Friday, from the DeBary Station in Volusia County to the Sand Lake Road Station south of Orlando.

The system is rolling out the new schedule before opening the new southern expansion passenger service July 30. The expansion adds 17 more miles and four new stations, taking trains into Osceola County.