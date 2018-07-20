ORLANDO, Fla. -- Immigrant advocates plan to rally Monday at Orlando City Hall ahead of a commission vote on a resolution aimed at expanding existing policy that ignores legal status of immigrants.

Advocates to rally ahead of vote on immigrant resolution

Ensures undocumented immigrants won't be profiled based on status

Commissioners to vote on resolution Monday

TRUST Orlando, a coalition of more than 36 social justice organizations, says the resolution before commissioners “…ensures undocumented immigrant residents in Orlando will not be profiled or detained based on their citizenship status.”



The vote before commissioners Monday is whether to double-down on the policies already in place.



“Just like we always have done, we are not going to treat people any differently because of their immigration status,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.



Chief Mina says the value in the renewed resolution is to ensure victims of crimes come forward.



“It’s extremely important for our community to feel comfortable coming to the police,” Chief Mina said.



Orlando City Commissioner Tony Ortiz says immigrants are often targeted because of the awareness than undocumented immigrants are fearful to come forward.



“Crimes (are) committed against people in our undocumented community, and they’re getting away with them because they know undocumented (immigrants) will not report them,” Commissioner Ortiz said.



Commissioner Ortiz says the resolution, if passed, would expand the policy to all city agencies.



City leaders dismiss the notion that the policy would establish Orlando as a sanctuary city.



“We are not a sanctuary city for two main reasons: We don’t have holding facilities and second of all, we are not going to harbor criminals,” Commissioner Ortiz said.



Chief Mina says Orlando respects federal law, and the updated resolution would not be outside of the practice of Orlando Police.

Chief Mina says the department does not have a history of conducting immigration raids with local, state, or federal agencies.



“This is about protecting people, protecting humans,” said Rasha Mubarak, member of TRUST Orlando.



Mubarak is among those who plan to rally Monday at 12:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall in support of the measure. Organizations comprising TRUST Orlando have spent more than a year and a half trying to get such a measure in front of commissioners.



“It sends a message, a welcoming message,” Mubarak said.

City leaders say Orlando has long participated in the federal government’s U-Visa program, which provides immigrant protection to victims of qualifying crimes.

