TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- A Tarpon Springs father has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he tried to kill his 5-month-old baby with a baby wipe.

Tarpon Springs father accused of trying to kill 5-month-old

Infant found with baby wipe stuffed down his throat

Next-door neighbor, a medical professional, credited with saving baby

Michael Hurley, 34, is accused of stuffing a baby wipe down the infant's throat while he was home alone with the special-needs child.

The baby's mother came home moments later to find the child not breathing. When she screamed for help, her next-door neighbor, who's a medical professional, came running over, Tarpon Springs Police say.

"I just ran in, and she was sitting on the sofa with the baby -- and he was blue. Blood was running out of his nose and mouth," Caliyah Anderson said.

Anderson said she knew she needed to act fast.

"I flipped the baby over, held his head back, tapped the back and told her to put the tip of her finger in his mouth and pull it out. She did, and it fell out on the floor," Anderson said.

Investigators said a balled-up baby wipe drenched in blood fell out on the floor.

"When I asked him, 'What is this? How did the baby get this in his mouth?' he said, 'I don't know; he must've got it.' I said, 'He can't crawl. He can't walk. That's not an explanation,' " Anderson said.

Police said the baby is still in intensive care, and the father is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators said Anderson's medical knowledge helped save the baby's life, even though the aspiring doctor said she just did what any mother would do.

"There's a mom that's screaming. She needed help. That's what I did. I just ran and helped," she said.