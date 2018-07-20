NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- Wildlife experts are monitoring a manatee stranded on the beach at Smyrna Dunes Park.

FWC: Manatee stranded on beach after tide goes out

Wildlife officers, county volunteers monitoring its health

FWC to wait for tide to come back before trying to move it

The manatee, which is about 9 to 10 feet long, is lying in a pool of water several inches deep, covered by damp towels to protect it from the sun.

It's thought to have been stranded when the tide went out, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Michelle Kerr said. Wildlife officers usually wait for the tide to come back in when a manatee is stranded because of tides, she said.

Volusia County Beach Patrol said Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute experts and volunteers with the county's Marine Mammal Stranding Team are at the scene to monitor it.

Wildlife officers want to remind people that it's illegal to touch manatees and that pushing it back into the water could cause it stress and harm. If you see a manatee in distress, call FWC's Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

