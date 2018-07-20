VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man died Friday morning at a hospital after having a heart attack while driving on Interstate 4 and crashing his vehicle, troopers say.

The crash happened on I-4 westbound west of Daytona Beach in Volusia County.

The 37-year-old man was driving with his family from North Carolina in a Chevrolet SUV, according to troopers, and suffered a heart attack.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV left the roadway and hit a guardrail, causing minor damage to the SUV.

The man was later pronounced dead at Halifax Medical Center as a result of the heart attack.

He has not yet been identified by troopers, and no word yet on the condition of the passengers.