ORLANDO, Fla. -- As mid-term elections are fast approaching, organizations are out registering people to vote.

One young Latina woman in particular is knocking on door after door to get folks registered.

Dreamer, field organizer registers young folks to vote

Caudillo says she can't vote but wants others to have a voice

“We have so much power, that we don’t even know,” said Karen Caudillo, a field organizer with NextGen America.

She added, “I’m always tired, but I’m tired knowing I’m doing everything I can to make my community better.”

That’s primarily getting young voters to register to vote in upcoming 2018 elections.

“We can really make an impact and we can’t sell ourselves short,” Caudillo said.

Odds have been against her since she was young -- she’s a Dreamer.

“You probably won’t be able to go to college because you can’t afford it, and they won’t accept you because of your status, you know, that makes you realize that you have to work like 10 times harder,” Caudillo described of her immigration status.

As passionate as she is about voting, Caudillo has never been to the polls. As a DACA recipient, she can't. But that only fuels her more to show others the power they have to get their voices heard.

“And honestly (it’s) fulfilling because I’m making much more of an impact that if I could vote,” Caudillo told Spectrum News.