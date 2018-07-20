NATIONWIDE -- Puerto Rican evacuees will have some more time to find permanent housing after a federal judge once again extended FEMA's emergency shelter program.

There are still many throughout Central Florida who need to find homes after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island 10 months ago.

And thousands have been staying at hotels since coming to mainland America under FEMA's Transitional Shelter Assistance Program.

Under the new court order, evacuees from Puerto Rico who are staying at hotels now have until Tuesday, Aug. 7, to check out.

This is one of many extensions to the program.

As of earlier this month, there were almost a 1,000 Puerto Rican families living in hotels under the assistance program. Of those, more than 300 were living in Florida.

The agency released a statement, stating, "FEMA is working with its vendor and notifying participating hotels that the TSA program has been extended to comply with the court's order."

FEMA is also providing financial assistance until the Aug. 30, for Puerto Ricans, who are U.S. citizens, who want to return to the island.

They can get money for airfare, luggage and pet fees.