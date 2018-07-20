KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- You can find Dennis O'Dell at a shopping plaza on Partin Settlement Road every single day.

Homeless man gives up hot meal to hungry family in Kissimmee

Dennis O'Dell is homeless, says he's a Vietnam vet, ex-cop

His act of kindness was witnessed by Orlando Police deputy chief

"I am an ex-Vietnam vet, and an ex-police officer, and I am an eight-degree black belt in martial arts," O'Dell said.

Now, O'Dell is homeless and struggling to make ends meet.

"I sit here, I fly my cup every day, make whatever money I can, and I help whoever I can," O'Dell said.

But despite being homeless, he walked out of a Publix store earlier this week and handed a hungry family of four a container of fried chicken.

"The one little girl kept on saying, 'Mommy, I am hungry,' and Mommy said they had to wait. And I said, 'Don't go nowhere; I will be right back,' " O'Dell said. "I went to Publix and I got them some chicken, and I brought it back here and I fed them all."

This time, the act of kindness was witnessed by not just anyone -- it was Robert Anzueto, a deputy chief for the Orlando Police Department.

Anzueto decided to share what he saw on Facebook. It's a post that as of earlier this week had gotten more than 1,500 Likes.

"When someone is in need for themselves and then they turn around and give out before themselves, that's a true hero," Anzueto said.

Dennis said he tries to help people when he can by holding doors, giving hugs or handing out flowers in return for a smile.

"Anybody who can help out here, the less fortunate than yourselves, please do. We all appreciate what you give and your care," O'Dell said.

O'Dell encourages anyone that would like to drop by and say hello to swing by the Partin Village Plaza on Partin Settlement Road in Kissimmee.