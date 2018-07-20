ORLANDO, Fla. -- A house fire earlier this month that killed a young girl and her grandmother is thought to have been caused by a candle left unattended on the back porch, firefighters said Friday.

The July 8 fire on the 5200 block of Lescott Lane was ruled accidental. A girl thought to be about 8 years old was trapped inside the home and died at the scene. Her grandmother escaped the home but died three days later at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A boy escaped the home unharmed, firefighters said.

A male occupant of the home told investigators he was burning a candle on the floor of the back porch before the blaze broke out. He then left the property, firefighters said. The fire extended into the attic, hallway, kitchen, bedrooms and front porch.

No working smoke alarms were found in the home, firefighters said.