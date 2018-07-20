CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It looks like parts of Central Florida may see torrential rain and lightning this coming weekend.

Friday's highs at 90 degrees

More afternoon downpours

Elevated storm chances

Hot and humid stretch

Any sunshine early will give way to increasing showers and thunderstorms coming in from the west. Some storms may contain torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Highs will hover around 90 degrees in most locations. Storms will start a bit earlier to the west of Interstate 4, keeping temperatures there slightly cooler, in the 80s.

Meanwhile, coastal locales will easily reach the 90s due to the delay of storms and increased sunshine.

Activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating as the cells push offshore. Under partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will fall to the mid- to upper 70s.

Storm chances will continue each afternoon through the weekend, although coverage may become slightly more isolated on Saturday afternoon.

There will be no break from the heat or humidity into next week. Highs throughout this time will stay close to the seasonal average, at or just above 90 degrees.

A moderate risk of rip currents continues at area beaches. Those swimming and surfing are encouraged to only swim or surf near a lifeguard tower.

It will be considered poor for surfing with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet in the nearshore waters. A light chop will prevail on the Intracoastal with seas of 2 to 3 offshore.

The main hazard will be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is quiet. No new development is expected at least for the next two to five days.

