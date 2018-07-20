MOUNT DORA, Fla. -- If you’ve seen bears around Mount Dora, you’re not the only one.

City officials say there’s been an increase in bear activity in the past several weeks.

Just last week Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say they had to kill a bear that was a public safety threat.

Matt Walker, the community manager at The Country Club of Mount Dora, says residents have actually named a bear they keep seeing -- they call him 'Benny The Bear.'

The club has programs in place to help homeowners with bears. That includes giving out whistles so they can hopefully scare a bear away.

"Generally speaking, you'll see the bears July through November. This year 2018, we started seeing them in February and March, which indicates they’re moving. They're looking for food sources, and there’s more of them," Walker said.

Walker says as there were more sightings and activity, he started a 'Bear Wall.'

"These are pictures submitted by residents of The County Club of Mount Dora, and they're from different neighborhoods that we have in the community," Walker said.

It's not just those neighborhoods seeing more bear activity -- earlier in July, a bear was spotted at Bristol Lakes apartments.

Then last Monday, city officials say a black bear was tranquilized on 5th and Tremain.

FWC officials say that bear is most likely behind a handful of recent concerning incidents.

"Breaking into screen enclosures and getting into garages. We even had an issue where the police department had to shoot in the ground to try to scare the bear away," said Mike Orlando, the Assistant Bear Program Coordinator for FWC.

Officials say say the bear was deemed a public safety threat and had to kill it.

FWC officials have these tips when living with bears. They say never intentionally feed one, and secure attractants like dog food, bird seed and garbage.

Mount Dora is hosting a Black Bear Educational Workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at the W.T. Bland Public Library at 1995 North Donnelly Street from 11 a.m. until noon.