SEATTLE, Wash. -- Starbucks announced Thursday that it plans to open the U.S.’s first-ever American Sign Language (ASL) store in Washington, D.C.

Starbucks to open ASL store in D.C.

Store to open in October

Will cater to deaf, hard of hearing

The coffee giant says the store is slated to open in October and will hire 20 to 25 deaf and hard-of-hearing employees from its locations across the nation.

It will be located in the nation’s capital at 6th and H Street near Galludet University, a private university for students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

According to a Starbucks press release, the campaign to build the signing store was led by deaf Starbucks employees and allies.

Company officials said it will promote accessibility, employment and career advancement for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The company says the move is a part of its efforts to “connect with the diverse communities it serves.”

Starbucks opened its first-ever signing store in the world in 2016 in Malaysia.