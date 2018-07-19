ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Pinellas meat company is recalling meat that may be contaminated.

Win Opportunity Knocks, doing business as Ottomanelli Wholesale Meats Inc., a St. Petersburg establishment, is recalling approximately 6,020 pounds of fresh and frozen, raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The fresh and frozen, raw ground beef products were produced from June 18, 2018 through July 11, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb boxes of (20/4oz.) frozen, raw Packers Plus Patties with Approved JUN 18 2018 through Approved JUL 11 2018

10-lb. boxes of (8-oz.) frozen, raw Debren Foods Inc. BEEF PATTIES with Approved JUN 18 2018 through Approved JUL 11 2018

10-lb. boxes of (40/4-oz.) frozen, raw Nu Vista Foods Group Inc. BEEF PATTIES with Approved JUN 18 2018 through Approved JUL 11 2018

10-lb. boxes of (40/4-oz, 30/5-oz, 28/6-oz) of frozen, raw Ottomanelli Beef Patties with Approved JUN 18 2018 through Approved JUL 11 2018

10 lb. bulk bag of fresh raw Beef Patty Mix Ottomanelli Wholesale Meats Inc. with Approved JUN 18 2018 through Approved JUL 11 2018

The products subject to recall bear establishment number EST. 11167 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were distributed for institutional use in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that the product was tested by the establishment and found positive for E. coli under their sampling program.

People can become ill from STECs 2-8 days (average of 3-4 days) after consuming the organism. Most people infected with STEC O45, O103 and O145 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O45, O103 and O145 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutions’ refrigerators or freezers. Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to institutions. When available, the distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

FSIS advises safe handling and preparation of raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and that ground beef is cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, http://1.usa.gov/1cDxcDQ.

Institutions and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tommy Dietch, Win Opportunity Knocks’ Office Manager, at Ottomanelliwholesale@gmail.com or (727) 328-7020.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.