NATIONWIDE -- Some Swiss Rolls and Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread are being recalled because of the possible presence of salmonella in whey powder.

Flower Foods, Inc. announced the recall.

The Swiss Rolls in question are sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square and Great Value.

Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread is distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. It's sold at many major grocery retailers, including Publix, Walmart and Kroger.

Flower Foods said the ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier. It added that no illnesses have been reported so far.

It's urging consumers to not eat the products, which can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.