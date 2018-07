KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A man was found dead near the front door of an Osceola County home following a fire on Thursday morning, according to officials.

At around 6:05 a.m., the Osceola Fire Department came to a home on 2940 Foraker Way, Kissimmee, where they found a man dead near the front door.

The state fire marshal is on the scene.

