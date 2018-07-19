NATIONWIDE -- A federal judge has again extended FEMA's housing program paying for Puerto Rican evacuees living in U.S. mainland hotels, the agency confirmed Thursday.

Evacuees from the U.S. territory who are staying at hotels in Florida and around the nation under the program now have until Tuesday, Aug. 7 to check out, FEMA said in a statement.

"FEMA is working with its vendor and notifying participating hotels that the TSA program has been extended to comply with the court's order," the agency said.

The program has been extended several times.

FEMA also is providing financial assistance until Aug. 30 to Puerto Ricans who want to return to the island. Airfare, luggage and pet fees are included.

As of earlier this month, there were almost a thousand Puerto Rican families living in hotels under the assistance program. Of those, more than 300 were living in Florida.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans moved to Florida and elsewhere on the mainland after Hurricane Maria devastated the island 10 months ago. Some places on the U.S. territory still do not have power.