CLERMONT, Fla. -- A 9-month-old boy who was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon at a Lake County day care center has died, according to authorities.

A worker for the day care center, at 14109 Summerset Court, took the unconscious baby to the Clermont Care Center at 15701 State Road 50. Deputies responded to the center at about 4:22 p.m., said Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Fred Jones in a news release Thursday.

Medical personnel performed CPR on the baby until county EMS took the baby to South Lake Hospital. He was then flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, where the baby was pronounced dead, Jones said.

