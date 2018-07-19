CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Partial sun will give way to increasing showers and thunderstorms once again for Thursday.

Highs for Thursday at 91 degrees

Storm chances continue

Additional afternoon storms

Some storms may contain torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Storm motion will be similar to the last few days, moving from west to east across the Peninsula. Highs will hover around 90 degrees in most locations.

Activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Under partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will fall to the mid-70s. Storm chances will drop slightly on Friday and Saturday, but there will be no break from the heat or humidity.

Highs throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend will stay close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

A moderate risk of rip currents continues at area beaches. Those swimming and surfing are encouraged to only get in the water near a lifeguard tower.

It will be considered poor to fair for surfing with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet and an east-southeast trade swell.

Boaters will find a light chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 2 to 3 offshore.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is quiet. No new development is expected at least for the next two to five days.

