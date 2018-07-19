ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County Fire Rescue was apparently on kitten patrol Wednesday.

The first kitten was stuck in a storm drain in east Orange County Wednesday morning.

A person walking a dog heard the kitten's cries along Hedgegate Court in the Stoneybrook East neighborhood.

Firefighters had to open a manhole cover and lower a ladder down to the crying kitty, who hung on and was pulled up.

A TALE OF TWO KITTIES: Orange County firefighters had their hands full with two different kitten rescues today. The first was found in a storm drain, the other behind a wall. DETAILS: https://t.co/c9BOpXQJ9w pic.twitter.com/ddLT66YutO — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) July 19, 2018

The kitty is now at Orange County Animal Services.

Then in the Pine Hills area of the county, a newborn kitten was found stuck in the wall of a home.

Orange County Fire Rescue believes the kitten was part of a larger litter in an attic. They think the kitten fell from the attic space and got stuck behind the wall.

The kitten is only about a week old. Rescuers took it to an area veterinarian.