MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A private airboat full of passengers overturned in an alligator-filled lake Thursday morning -- but another airboat captain came in to save the day.

The fun-filled voyage on Lake Washington turned south when "the boat started to take on water over the front, then started to list," said Alan Ruley, who was among seven men aboard a friend's airboat.

"All of a sudden it flipped, and we were all in the water," Ruley said.

He said five of them popped up quickly and clung to the hull. Two others were still submerged -- one came up, but last man was stuck under the airboat.

"He finally came out, and we climbed up on the hull, and it started to sink," Ruley said.

The airboat was about 2 miles from the Lake Washington dock in a very isolated area of the lake.

"They were all sitting on top of the hull, right-side up," said Capt. Mike Tipton, who runs AirboatRidesMelbourne.com .

VIDEO OF TOPPLED AIRBOAT: crew on site of toppled airboat in Lake Washington, Melbourne. Working to recover the craft@ details at 5 pm @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/rY0hSFdFD6 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 19, 2018

One of Tipton's airboats was on a tour and saw the men hanging on for dear life. He got the call, hopped on his craft and went to the rescue.

"It's an experience when things go right. It's REALLY an experience when things don't go right," he said with a grin.

A crew arrived on the recovery site several hours after the incident to right the boat and bring it to shore.

But would first-time airboater Ruley ride again?

"Not anytime soon," Ruley said with a smile.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are investigating the cause of the accident. There's no word yet on any potential fines or charges.