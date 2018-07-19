DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Police officers are searching for a 40-year-old man accused of killing a father and injuring a son and another man in a shooting outside a motel early Thursday morning.

Police release information on alleged shooter

Motel manager describes the shooting

2 people injured in stable condition

Police Chief Craig Capri identified the alleged shooter as Marcus Pinckney.

"He's just a street thug that has no regard for human life," Capri said.

Charles Urban, the manager of the Sun Plaza Motel at 1011 S. Ridgewood Ave., said it was about 2:15 a.m. when he was watching a live feed of his surveillance video and saw a shooting.

"I was up later than normal, and I looked up on the camera and I saw some flashes, and some pops, and (thought), 'OK, that's not firecrackers.'" Urban said. "(There were) three guys got shot (and) maybe 60 seconds between the time the guy pulled up and left. That's how fast."

In the surveillance video, a silver Honda with Florida license plate tag of Y62-CVK is seen pulling up to the motel parking lot off U.S. 1, and a man gets out of the vehicle.

Marcus Pinckney, person of interest in Daytona Beach homicide. Pinckney is ARMED AND DANGEROUS. This is the car he was last seen driving, FL license plate: Y62-CVK. If you have info, call Detective Dave Dinardi, 386-671-5219, or email dinardid@dbpd.us pic.twitter.com/qILd5okRQ9 — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) July 19, 2018

"The shooter got out... He shot the one guy in the head, and then it happened so fast, the other victims probably didn't have time to process it," Urban said.

Daytona Beach Police have not identified the people who were shot. They did confirm that two of them were father and son.

The video shows the gunman chase after and shoot the other two men before leaving the scene.

Surveillance video captures the horrific shooting outside a Daytona Beach motel this morning. Search is on for gunman. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/4R3Hm9DoXZ — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) July 19, 2018

Urban said the man who was shot in the head was the father. The man's son and another man were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Police said the pair is cooperating with investigators. In addition, another man witnessed the shooting and is helping police with the investigation.

Police identified Pinckney as the shooting suspect and are looking for him.

"He came here with the intent to get into some kind of disturbance or fight with him. ... He did shoot three people right behind me at this hotel," Capri, the police chief, said. "The targets were intended. It wasn't random. ... This was some kind of transaction or deal that went bad."

Capri said police have had complaints about narcotics in the area.

"This suspect is dangerous. He has no regard for human life as you can see, but his targets were intended targets," Capri said.

