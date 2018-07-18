SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Kevin Curran was arrested Wednesday at his on the 7300 block of Cook Lane in unincorporated Winter Park.

Hundreds of pieces of evidence, including hard drives and memory cards, were seized from the home, investigators said.

Curran was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $700,000 bond.

Investigators think Curran may have had inappropriate contact with children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.