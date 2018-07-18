OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla -- A 78-year-old St. Cloud believes believes she is a victim of fraud after she claims a roofing company didn’t keep its end of the deal, she's now searching for answers.

MaryAnn Crocker, 78, has been playing the piano for more than 70 years, and being legally blind hasn’t stopped her. But since Hurricane Irma she hasn’t been able to play peacefully.

“I am heartbroken that someone could do this to an invalid lady,” she said.

Crocker lost so many shingles on her roof she doesn’t need it fixed -- she needs a brand new replacement. This is why Crocker signed a contract with Elite Roofing And Gutters Inc., based out of Crystal River, to get her roof done back in April.

She paid $5,000 and while the check was cashed the next day, none of the work has been done. After a number of delays Crocker decided to ask for her money back.

“The tropical depression was coming, so the supply company didn’t want to send the materials, that was one thing,” Crocker explained. “Another thing is would be raining on a Wednesday or a Thursday so they couldn't put the roof up."

She's been calling Elite Roofing every day for a refund, but she has yet to receive the money.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Elite Roofing has an A+ rating. However, we’ve contacted with at least two other clients who say they also have unfinished roofing jobs by this very same company.

Crocker herself has filed a report with the St. Cloud Police department.

“I want my money back so I can get somebody to put a roof on my house before hurricane season gets really, really bad,” she added. She’s hoping for her prayers to be answered.

We reached out to the owner of Elite Roofing And Gutters through different platforms for comment on this story, but they have not responded.