ORANGE CITY, Fla. -- An 8-month-old boy was pulled from a hot SUV by "concerned citizens" in Orange City on Tuesday afternoon and a woman has been charged with child neglect, according to officials.

Meagan Burgess is being held at Volusia County Jail on no bond

The baby boy is doing fine, authorities say

Shopper says the SUV door was unlocked when baby was found

Editor's note: It was reported that Meagan Burgess was the mother, but that has not been confirmed

Meagan Burgess, 33, is accused of leaving a baby in the SUV and she will face a judge Wednesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

She is being held at the Volusia County Jail in Daytona Beach on a no bond.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m., some shoppers spotted the baby boy alone inside an SUV at the parking lot of CosmoProf at 2403 Enterprise Rd. in Orange City.

Spectrum News 13 has the copy of the 911 call.

Caller: "There's a baby in the car and we just opened the door but we don't know where the people are whose car it is."

911 operator: "So the baby is out of the car?"

Caller: "No the baby is still in the car. It's in its car seat but we opened the door so we could at least get air into the car."

The caller says the door was unlocked and the baby was doing fine.

Orange City Fire Rescue responded to the 911 call and confirmed the baby was in good health, even sharing pictures of the boy on its Facebook page. (See below to view the photos.)

About 24 minutes after the 911 call, Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies stated that Burgess came back to the SUV.

She told investigators she had forgotten the baby in the SUV, as she had just dropped off several other children with a family member in DeBary.

Editor's note: It was reported that Burgess was the mother, but that has not been confirmed.

&amp;amp;nbsp;