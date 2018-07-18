MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Code enforcement has been cracking down on illegal signs in the city of Melbourne, and now they’re asking for the public's help in reporting what are called “snipe signs.”

City of Melbourne cracking down on ‘snipe signs’

They can be distracting to drivers, officials say

Contact Code.Compliance@mlbfl.org to report snipe signs

Signs put out to advertise businesses, events, or even local sports can be distracting to drivers, say officials.

"You need visibility on the street -- I do," said Don Bourlier, who bikes around Melbourne beachside every day.

He passes signs that are posted or put up at stop signs or near busy intersections like Riverside Drive and Paradise Boulevard.

"Who even looks at them?" Bourlier said. "Who even takes the time to put the time to put the number in or memorize them?"

SIGN OF THE TIMES: @MelbourneFL cracking down on ‘snipe’ signs. Asking for public to help code enforcement find who is putting them out. Story at 530 pm @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/MC8GKg5vOV — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 18, 2018

Michelle German of Melbourne Code Enforcement tells Spectrum News that "it's a visual distraction for drivers."

"It's kind of considered litter on a stick. Residents feel it can make the city look tacky or trashy," German said.

Additionally, signs can become dangerous during Florida's afternoon summer storms or even hurricanes.

"If something like that was coming at me, that would not be good," Bourlier said.

The City of Melbourne is asking for the public to help them crackdown on these illegal “snipe signs.”

The idea got its start from a resident complaining to code enforcement about one of them, and taking a picture of the person's license plate who put it out.

"I'll collect them, and then come out the next day and it's once again littered with these signs," German said.

With residents' help, code can find out who is putting them out to begin the compliance process.

Fines for these illegal signs can reach $250 daily.

Code enforcement says often they can't get an address by calling the numbers on these signs.

If you want to report snipe signs, email Code.Compliance@mlbfl.org.