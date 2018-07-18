CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Temperatures soared quickly into the mid to low 90s Tuesday afternoon before rain developed.

Wednesday's highs at 93 degrees

Storm chances continue

Additional afternoon storms

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Mixed sun and clouds will be on hand to start the day before another round of thunderstorms flares up.

Highs will reach the low to mid-90s.

Any storm on Wednesday afternoon will be capable of heavy rain and frequent lightning as they initiate inland and drift east toward the coast late in the day.

Storm motion may be slow and erratic. Activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Under partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will fall to the mid-70s.

Similar weather will follow Thursday with an elevated chance of afternoon storms. Storms may become slightly more isolated on Friday and Saturday, but there will be no break from the heat or humidity.

Highs throughout the week will stay close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

The rip current threat remains elevated; those swimming and surfing are encouraged to only get in the water near a lifeguard tower.

It will be considered poor for using a surfboard with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet and a small east-southeast trade swell.

Boaters will find a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 2 to 3 offshore.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, conditions are much quieter compared to last week.

No new development is expected at least for the next two to five days.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.