HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. -- It's been almost two months since Detective Kevin Gentry lost his brother.

Deputy William Gentry was killed in the line of duty on May 7, 2018, in Highlands County.

The situation is still surreal for many at the Highlands County Sheriff's office.

"I didn't think it would ever be my brother," Kevin Gentry said.

Kevin and William were always close growing up. William was the oldest.

Their brotherhood grew stronger when Kevin followed in William's footsteps.

"I actually joined the sheriff's office because of my brother," said Kevin.

In a rare twist of fate -- the two worked the same shift the night before William's death.

"We just sat there, kind of laughed, told some stories, and the last words were 'Be safe. I love you,' and that was the end of it,” explained Kevin.

The next 24 hours would become a blur. William Gentry, 40, died after being shot while responding to a neighborhood dispute over a cat.

Joseph Edward Ables, 69, was charged with first-degree murder.

"When they told me he was shot in the head, I knew it was over," Kevin said.

That week, the community rallied behind the sheriff's office. Later that same week Kevin would go back to work.

"Cause I knew if he was in my shoes, he would put the uniform on and come back to work," he said.

It hasn't been easy, however, but he has his family standing behind him.

"The first two times I put on my uniform I've never been so sick to my stomach in my entire life," he said. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't get a phone call from three or four guys asking me how I'm doing."

The legacy of his brother is remembered by every flower, flag and letter that is displayed across this community.

"I just don't want him to be forgotten and at this point in time, I don’t think there's any way he can be forgotten," Kevin Gentry said.

Multiple scholarships have already been started in Deputy Williams Gentry's honor.

That includes one in the amount of $2,247 to someone from the community. The total amount was the same as William Gentry's badge number.