DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Florida's summer weather is often dictated by one phrase: the sea breeze.

Embry-Riddle University students are learning about sea breeze storms

They are using a piece of equipment known as "Doppler on Wheels"

It collects data via moble mobile radar, weather balloons

You are probably used to hearing it during Weather on the Ones this time of year. We'll even take a moment to explain how sea breeze storms form. But to get a much better perspective of the storms, and the sea breeze, it is best to actually be out in it.

Students at Embry-Riddle University are learning more about sea breeze storms through a field research project. It requires a piece of heavy equipment known as the "Doppler on Wheels." It has been traversing Central Florida this summer in an effort to collect data via a mobile radar, and through the use of weather balloons.

Dr. Shawn Milrad of Embry-Riddle is overseeing this project. He says the overall goal is "figuring out how the sea breezes are related to lightning initiation, whether various breezes can intensify lightning or make more flashes within a given area."

They place the Doppler on Wheels close to storms in favorable locations to get a view that's unlike a typical weather radar.

"It basically can pick out a lot finer features, more detailed features, both in the thunderstorms, as well as the sea breeze," Milrad said.

For students, it's a unique experience that extends beyond the classroom. Milrad says some of them will be in the radar truck, basically operating it. Another group of students will be with the other vehicle, which is basically a weather station on wheels.

"They'll be driving around whatever region we're in and collecting observations there," Milrad said.

This process intends to collect tangible information about our sea breeze storms.

"It's important to get a three-dimensional view of the atmosphere, and not just from computer models but from actual observations," Milrad said.

The team is building a greater understanding of Florida's most routine yet dangerous weather phenomena.

"Lightning safety is very important for sporting events, recreational activities, so it all goes to enhancing public safety," Milrad said.

It's a goal that is shared by the weather experts within Weather on the Ones.