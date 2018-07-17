WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to clarify stunning statements he made in Helsinki, saying he agrees with U.S. intelligence agencies' assessments that Russians meddled in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump clarifies Helsinki summit statements

He appeared to side with Putin over US intelligence agencies

Statements faced widespread criticism on both sides

Standing side-by-side with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland a day earlier, Trump appeared to side with Putin, who denies that Russia tried to influence the 2016 U.S. election. Putin also said he wanted Trump to win the election.

The American intelligence community has presented extensive evidence that Russia interfered.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he meant the opposite, saying he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible, though he insisted that his campaign didn't collude with Russia. He said the U.S.-Russia relationship "has gotten substantially better" since he's been in office.

This is the official transcript from the White House of the remarks made yesterday in #Helsinki with the sentence in question. President #Trump says he meant to say 'wouldn't' instead of 'would.' pic.twitter.com/dorZoBatWL — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) July 17, 2018

Trump's performance in Helsinki has faced widespread, bipartisan criticism, from politicians to Fox News.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says there is "indisputable evidence" Russia tried to affect the 2016 presidential election.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called Russia a "menacing government" and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to finish his investigation into the meddling.

"Let's be very clear just so everybody knows: Russia did meddle with our elections,'' Ryan said. "What we intend to do is make sure they don't get away with it again and also to help our allies."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.