ORLANDO, Fla. -- The onePulse Foundation is planning the permanent memorial to the victims of the Pulse nightclub attack, and they want the public's help.

'Ideas Generator' launched for permanent memorial

Ideas Generator available until Aug. 31

OnePulse Foundation has launched an "Ideas Generator," which gives people the chance to submit either rough ideas or multi-page proposals. They're not expecting finished, professional designs at the moment.

The group is looking for ideas for both a museum and a memorial. The questions they are looking for answers on is whether the two should be combined, or on separate properties, whether the original nightclub building should be incorporated, and how much public space should be allowed.

They're looking for creative, "big" ideas that also take into account educational, inspirational ideas for the museum, while the memorial should be a "sanctuary of love, hope and healing."

Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 31. To set up an account to provide ideas, head to the onePulse Foundation website .

Forty-nine people were killed in the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. An interim memorial opened at the site last month.