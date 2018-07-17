ORLANDO, Fla. -- An off-duty Orlando Police officer had a blood alcohol level three times higher than the legal limit after his arrest on DUI charges late Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit.

Samuel Brent Cunningham, 47 of Orlando was pulled over by Edgewood Police just before midnight Saturday, the affidavit says.

According to police, Orange County dispatch put out an alert to law enforcement to look out for a red pickup that was reported to have driven into bushes and was "all over the roadway."

Officers pulled over the vehicle near Pershing Avenue and Northglen Drive, where they said the driver struggled to get out and stand on his own.

Cunningham declined to perform a field sobriety test, but a blood test conducted at the Sheriff's Office's DUI testing center about an hour later determined his blood alcohol concentration was .253. Florida's legal limit for driving is .08, the affidavit says.

Cunningham has been relieved of duties with pay while an internal investigation is conducted, Orlando Police said. He's been with OPD since September 1995.