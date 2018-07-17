KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Gaylord Palms will be adding "A Christmas Story" to its annual ICE! exhibit.

"A Christmas Story" coming to Gaylord Palms ICE exhibit

A dozen scenes from the film will be recreated

Christmas at Gaylord Palms runs Nov. 16 through Jan. 6

A dozen scenes from the classic holiday film will be recreated as ice sculptures for the chilly attraction, including Aunt Clara's pink nightmare and the triple dog dare at the school's flagpole.

The interactive sculptures and displays are carved from two million pounds of ice.

"We're thrilled to see this Christmas classic brought to life inside ICE! for the first time ever," said Johann Kriger, general manager of Gaylord Palms Resort, in a statement. "We know that 'A Christmas Story' has been a holiday tradition for so many people over the years, and we hope that guests can join us to make ICE! a part of their tradition as well."

The exhibit is part of the Kissimmee resort's Christmas at Gaylord Palms event. Other activities includes a Christmas tree trail, indoor snow tubing, gingerbread decorating and Cirque Dreams Unwrappped, a 25-minute show featuring acrobatics.

For more information, visit gaylordpalms.com.