CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Parts of Central Florida may see severe storms come Tuesday afternoon, so go out and try to enjoy whatever sunshine there is this morning.

Tuesday's highs to be 93 degrees

More scattered storms

Stormy afternoons ahead

Partly sunny skies will be followed by another round of afternoon thunderstorms.

Highs will reach the low to mid-90s. Any storm on Tuesday afternoon will be capable of heavy rain and frequent lightning as they initiate inland but get pushed back toward the east coast late in the day.

Storm motion may be slow and erratic.

Activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Under partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will fall to the mid-70s.

Similar weather will unfold each day this week although increasing moisture will boost the coverage of storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

A stalled front to the north will enhance the coverage of rain, especially north of Interstate 4. Highs throughout the week will stay close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

The rip current threat remains elevated; those swimming and surfing are encouraged to only get in the water near a lifeguard tower.

It will be considered poor for using a surfboard with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet and a small east-southeast trade swell.

Boaters will find a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 2 to 3 offshore.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, conditions are much quieter compared to last week.

No new development is expected at least for the next two to five days.

