BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- It’s lunch time, and 12 year-old Gabrielle Glover and her friends are ready to dig in. But there’s no need to open wrappers, remove lids or plastic packaging -- because it's as fresh as you can get.

Odyssey Charter School in Brevard serves fresh food

School gets food from local farmers, keeps a garden

Charter school focuses on being eco-friendly

Odyssey Charter School​ Food Service Director Cindy Chapman says it's a big task to prepare fresh meals for more than 1,500 hungry students during the school year, because it's all about the "fresh, never frozen" approach.

''We get our food from local farmers, and some from our garden. We cook all food from scratch, all hormone (free) meat, all organic,'' Chapman said.

Gabrielle likes knowing where her food comes from and prefers the taste of fresh food.

''We eat from the garden that we grow," she said. "It's always fresh and better than at the store."

Odyssey Charter School is a school that focuses on being green. It uses nontoxic cleaners, recycles and works on reducing its carbon footprint by cutting back on electricity use. The architecture is designed to have lots of natural light without bringing in the heat.

The school has been awarded the U.S Healthier Schools Gold Award of Distinction by the Department of Agriculture, and the ECTAC award for exceeding expectations in student achievement.

