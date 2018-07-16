ORLANDO, Fla. -- Another Puerto Rican company is setting up shop in Central Florida, although their plans to expand started way before Hurricane Maria.

Global Mattress plans to open 6 locations in next 2 years

A store will open in Kissimmee in the next few months

"We working two years ago,” said Javier Tejeda, director of operations for Global Mattress.

Global Mattress is a mattress company that has been on the island for more than 30 years. After seeing the growth of the Puerto Rican community in Central Florida, the company knew this was next step.

"Hurricane Maria was definitely a little bit of help and definitely stopped us for a bit,” Tejeda said about their plans to expand.

“In three weeks, we opened the factory and we started to manufacture mattresses. Then we open the 40 stores in Puerto Rico,” Tejeda said.

Then it was back to work with expanding to Florida. The goal: to open six stores in the next two years, each an $850,000 investment.

"Right now is a mix technology and a mix for a hybrid store," Tejeda said.

That mean that after testing the mattresses and finding one they like, customers don't need a sales representative to check out. They can walk up to tablets located around the store to make their purchase.

"You have the sizes, you have the warranty, if you are ready to buy add (it) to cart,” Tejeda said.

He said the company has to keep up with industry trends, and what the consumer wants which is fast and easy shopping.

For now, the company will remain manufacturing the mattresses in Puerto Rico.

"It's a win-win situation, we help the economy in Puerto Rico, and we help the economy in Central Florida,” Tejeda said.

The next Global Mattress store will open in Kissimmee in just a few months. The company is hiring for several positions including management. Bilingual applicants are preferred.

For more information, call 888-904-9070.