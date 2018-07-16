ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man in his 70s suffered a heart attack and died at Disney's Blizzard Beach last month, according to a state report released Monday.

Man died after heart attack at Disney's Blizzard Beach

Incident included in recent state report of theme park injuries

Woman went into labor after riding Kilimanjaro Safaris

The incident happened on June 10. The 71-year-old man was in the Melt-Away Bay wave pool at the time. He had a preexisting condition, according to the report.

The report, which is published quarterly, includes injuries or illnesses at Florida theme parks.

Also at Disney World, a 27-year-old woman went into labor at Disney's Animal Kingdom in April after riding Kilimanjaro Safaris. A 26-year-old man had a seizure after riding Expedition Everest on May 19.

A 57-year-old man with a preexisting condition had chest pain and experienced shortness of breath after riding Star Tours on May 6.

Over at Universal Orlando, a 76-year-old woman experienced shoulder and wrist pain after riding Jurassic Park River Adventure.

SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland Florida and Busch Gardens did not report any injuries during the quarter.

Florida theme parks report incidents to the state in order to stay exempt from state inspection.