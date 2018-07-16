DUNNELLON, Fla. -- A Marion County deputy spent 20 minutes driving behind a slow-moving "pedestrian" on Sunday.

The pedestrian just so happened to be a tortoise walking down the middle of a Dunnellon road.

In a video posted to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputy Bryan Bowman can be heard jokingly heckling the tortoise.

"The nerve of this guy," Bowman says in the video. "He's literally going 1 mph in a 30 mph zone."

At point, Bowman whips the camera around to reveal the slow-moving offender.

He continued to mock the tortoise, calling it "grandpa" and saying he "had places to be."

In the video, Bowman also says he tried to confront the pedestrian but it "snapped at him."

Bowman followed behind the tortoise until it eventually wandered into the woods.