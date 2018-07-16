ORLANDO, Fla. -- It's not even open yet. But, Orlando International Airport's new terminal is getting new tenants -- namely two local businesses.

Two Orlando businesses to open in new airport terminal

Orange County Brewers, Foxtail Coffee Co. will be alongside national chains

Terminal C is set to open at Orlando International Airport in 2021

Orange County Brewers and Foxtail Coffee Co. will be featured in terminal C, alongside national chains, once the terminal is built in 2021.

"It's like you know what, we're doing it. We're doing some things right, putting things together and getting rewarded for it," said Jeremy Roberts, co-owner and president of Orange County Brewers.

One year ago, the brewery was opening its doors in downtown Orlando along North Orange Avenue for the first time. Roberts said after overcoming hurdles of zoning, business has been steadily increasing.

"Our reviews have been awesome, the city's supported us tremendously, which you always worry about when you first open," Roberts said.

In December, OCB picked up its first distributor to go through Orange and Osceola counties; it soon found itself expanding beer distribution to Seminole, then Volusia. Now, it's about to open a new location in Lake Mary this fall.

But the company is hoping the new deal with the airport expands its footprint in an even bigger way.



"The deal's a 10-year deal, it's very big for us. I anticipate the volume out of that location to be tremendous," Roberts said.

They are not the only ones hoping by inking the deal with the airport they'll gain better recognition.

"We love our product and what we create here. And we're excited at every opportunity to share it," Iain Yeakle said.



Yeakle started Foxtail Coffee Company in 2016, never imagining it would be open in four locations. Let alone at one of the busiest airports in the country.



"I think Foxtail would be my baby," he said. "It's really, really positive for the company and it feels very organic and natural, our growth and growth plan."



Orlando International Airport had been on the hunt to bring local options to its new terminal since December. Officials scouted not just recognized brands, but local vendors to bring travelers a more authentic, "Orlando experience," the airport's Carolyn Fennell said.

She said that the airport's Concessions Procurement Committee met and put out request proposals, needing to show financial capability of businesses they considered.

"They came to us," said Roberts of the deal with the airport.

He explained that months ago -- unbeknownst to him -- an attorney with the airport stopped by his brewery, secretly scoping out the business. Soon after, MCO approached OCB with the idea of opening up shop inside the new terminal.

After a series of proposals and discussions, as well as renderings -- which Roberts thought at first to be "too modern" -- they settled on a licensing deal for ten years, where the airport will buy all beer from OCB's distributor. The airport will staff the free-standing location.

The first food and beverage options for our new South Terminal have been announced! Local businesses @OCB_Orlando and @foxtailcoffee as well as @shakeshack and PGA Tour Grill are all on board.



😋 https://t.co/uIZTqT8Xag pic.twitter.com/HvAVmcNQjl — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) June 25, 2018

They will also buy swag to sell, from t-shirts to hat, alongside the five to six beers at the terminal, according to Roberts.

"You're going to get off the flight and have to walk by our location. So even if you don't stop in, it's a huge billboard," Roberts said. “We'll be 1,200 square feet right in the middle. So, you can walk on either side of us, which is great for exposure, great for our brand."

Yeakle said that his company signed a slightly different deal with the airport, not licensing their coffee but selling independently.

As Foxtail hopes to open a few additional locations by the end of the year, Yeakle is looking ahead to 2021 with excitement.

"We have to get these products out, in front of the eyes of international travelers and people coming to Orlando to show them what we're all about," he said.