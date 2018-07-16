CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Central Florida, watch out for Monday's forecast: Partial sunshine will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Monday's highs at 93 degrees

Increasing storm chances

Afternoon storms returning

Hot, muggy, stormy week

Highs will reach the low 90s. Any storm for Monday afternoon will be capable of heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Most storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will fall to the mid-70s tonight.

Similar weather will unfold both Tuesday and Wednesday although increasing moisture will boost the coverage of storms each day.

A stalled front to the north will enhance the coverage of rain, especially north of Interstate 4. Highs throughout the week will stay close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

The rip current threat remains elevated; those swimming and surfing are encouraged to only get in the water near a lifeguard tower.

It will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet. Boaters will face a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and 2 to 3 foot seas offshore.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, conditions are much quieter compared to last week. Beryl weakened and is no longer tropical; the remnant low will advance into the northern Atlantic Ocean.

All other areas are quiet with no new development expected at least for the next two to five days.

