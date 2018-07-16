WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. --You might want to sit down for this story.

A couch has captivated one community, so much so, the piece of furniture has its own Facebook page.

Social media has driven people in droves to the spot at the border of West Melbourne and Palm Bay.

Residents began showing up Sunday, to check out the makeshift living room along Palm Bay Road.

It all began when the couch fell off a truck and into the road weeks ago. It was never picked up.

And then, this past weekend, someone added a rug. Then a side table and lamp. After that, a TV, plants, books, a clock and a vacuum cleaner.

Then the "Palm Bay Couch" Facebook page appeared, garnering thousands of likes in a matter of hours.

"People are just adding to it, said Megan Mannon, who visited the now-famous couch.

On Sunday night, police had the living room moved from the sidewalk for safety.

A popup food drive was started, with people collecting canned goods for those in need.

And by Monday, once word had gotten out, crowds had gathered, with people snapping pictures of the couch. People like Kimberly Merrick and her son Grayson.

"I think it's wild, and an awesome thing to bring the community together," Merrick said.

A few local real-estate agents took advantage of the spot, holding an impromptu "open house."

"This is a no brainer," said Mikayleigh Ryan, a marketing manager for a real estate company. "It's clearly prime real estate for Brevard County right now."

And it's possible that the Palm Bay Couch is the most sat-on couch on the Space Coast.

"Probably a bigger tourist destination than Disney World," Ryan said, with a laugh.

There has been talk about moving the couch to a safer area.

The mayor of West Melbourne said he's planning "coffee on the couch."